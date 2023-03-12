Wynot falls in D2 basketball championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wynot boys have lost the D2 basketball championship game.
The Wynot Blue Devils went up against Parkview Christian Saturday night and the final score came out to 52-49.
Wynot came into the championship game with a 24-4 record and 1-seed in the tournament. They beat Paxton 57-47 in the first round before winning 53-50 against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the semifinals.
Parkview Christian was the 3-seed team in the tournament and won their first game 62-42 against Sacred Heart and won in their semifinal game 86-57 against Shelton. They came into the championship game with an overall record of 25-3.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.