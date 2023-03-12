Wynot falls in D2 basketball championship

Wynot's Dylan Heine prepares to fire home a triple during the Blue Devils state championship...
Wynot's Dylan Heine prepares to fire home a triple during the Blue Devils state championship game.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wynot boys have lost the D2 basketball championship game.

The Wynot Blue Devils went up against Parkview Christian Saturday night and the final score came out to 52-49.

Wynot came into the championship game with a 24-4 record and 1-seed in the tournament. They beat Paxton 57-47 in the first round before winning 53-50 against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the semifinals.

Parkview Christian was the 3-seed team in the tournament and won their first game 62-42 against Sacred Heart and won in their semifinal game 86-57 against Shelton. They came into the championship game with an overall record of 25-3.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Memorial sign "Loved by all, forever in our hearts"
Employees of Knoepfler Chevrolet honor their late owner with a heartfelt sign
The Central Lyon Lions are the 2A champs for Iowa High School Basketball.
Central Lyon boys win 2A Basketball Championship
Future Track
Another round of wintry weather moves in Saturday
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory expanded in Siouxland

Latest News

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars have won their second straight South Dakota Class B State Tournament...
Viborg-Hurley wins Class B basketball championship
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away.
Hall of Fame Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away
Hartington Cedar Catholics Jaxson Bernecker rises up for two in the Trojans ssemifinal matchup...
Wynot boys to battle for state championship, Cedar Catholic falls in semifinals
With a large number of games being packed into a short time period, March Madness can be a...
Managing sports gambling during March Madness