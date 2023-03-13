2023 March Madness brackets released in Selection Sunday shows

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Selection Sunday has come and gone, and now, we finally can get a look at this year’s NCAA tournament brackets. This year, we’ve got a number of local teams who will be in action, looking to put that ultimate cherry on top of their seasons.

The men’s selection show came first at 5 PM, and 4 local teams were able to make the cut. First on Thursday, March 16th, the 8 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Auburn in the Midwest Region’s 8-9 battle.

Then on Friday, we’ve got a trifecta of local teams taking the court. In the South Region, the 6 Seed Creighton Blue Jays will be squaring off with #11 North Carolina State. Back over to the Midwest Region, and #12 Drake will be taking on #5 UMiami after taking home the Missouri Valley Tournament Title. And last local team making an appearance also from the Midwest Region is the #6 Iowa State Cyclones. They’ll be up against the winner of Mississippi State versus Pittsburgh, who will play on Wednesday.

Now over to the women’s side, and we’ve got 5 teams securing tournament berths. First day of action is Friday the 17th, and 3 teams will be playing, starting with the #6 Creighton Blue Jays taking on the winner of Illinois and Mississippi State in the Greenville 1 bracket region. Also playing Friday out of the Seattle 3 region is #9 South Dakota State. They won the summit league tournament and will play in the 8-9 matchup against USC. And in the Seattle 4 region, the Big 10 Champion #2 Iowa Hawkeyes will be squaring off against #15 Southeastern Louisiana in their Friday night first round game.

Sticking in Seattle 4 but going ahead a day, the Missouri Valley tournament champion Drake bulldogs received a 12 seed, and they’ll take on #5 Louisville on Saturday the 18th. And back over to Seattle 3, where the Iowa State Cyclones women were given a 5 seed after taking home the big 12 tournament crown earlier today. They’ll play #12 Toledo on Saturday.

You can view the full men’s or women’s brackets here.

