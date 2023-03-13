2023 March Madness brackets released in Selection Sunday shows

By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Selection Sunday has come and gone, and now, we finally can get a look at this year’s NCAA tournament brackets. This year, we’ve got a number of local teams who will be in action, looking to put that ultimate cherry on top of their seasons.

The men’s selection show came first at 5 PM, and 4 local teams were able to make the cut. First on Thursday, March 16th, the 8 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Auburn in the Midwest Region’s 8-9 battle.

Then on Friday, we’ve got a trifecta of local teams taking the court. In the South Region, the 6 Seed Creighton Blue Jays will be squaring off with #11 North Carolina State. Back over to the Midwest Region, and #12 Drake will be taking on #5 UMiami after taking home the Missouri Valley Tournament Title. And last local team making an appearance also from the Midwest Region is the #6 Iowa State Cyclones. They’ll be up against the winner of Mississippi State versus Pittsburgh, who will play on Wednesday.

Now over to the women’s side, and we’ve got 5 teams securing tournament berths. First day of action is Friday the 17th, and 3 teams will be playing, starting with the #6 Creighton Blue Jays taking on the winner of Illinois and Mississippi State in the Greenville 1 bracket region. Also playing Friday out of the Seattle 3 region is #9 South Dakota State. They won the summit league tournament and will play in the 8-9 matchup against USC. And in the Seattle 4 region, the Big 10 Champion #2 Iowa Hawkeyes will be squaring off against #15 Southeastern Louisiana in their Friday night first round game.

Sticking in Seattle 4 but going ahead a day, the Missouri Valley tournament champion Drake bulldogs received a 12 seed, and they’ll take on #5 Louisville on Saturday the 18th. And back over to Seattle 3, where the Iowa State Cyclones women were given a 5 seed after taking home the big 12 tournament crown earlier today. They’ll play #12 Toledo on Saturday.

You can view the full men’s or women’s brackets here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Missing people
Monona County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory expanded in Siouxland
Lou Raguse's bestselling book, Vanished in Vermillion, details his findings on the case of...
“Vanished in Vermillion” answers locals’ questions about 1971 party disappearance

Latest News

Tasleem Wilson goes under center during the Bandits overtime victory over Salina.
Bandits improve to 2-0 in league play with overtime victory
Wynot's Dylan Heine prepares to fire home a triple during the Blue Devils state championship...
Wynot falls in D2 basketball championship
The Viborg-Hurley Cougars have won their second straight South Dakota Class B State Tournament...
Viborg-Hurley wins Class B basketball championship
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away.
Hall of Fame Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away