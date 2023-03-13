A cold start to our work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! This weekend, we saw the return of winter across the region, with snow falling Saturday morning and even on Sunday across parts of Siouxland. This morning, we are seeing temperatures in the teens and 20s across the region. Our wind is up to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, so wind chills are in the single digits across the region this morning.

Today, highs will be in the 20s across much of the area, with a few towns in western Siouxland getting into the low 30s for their high today. Our wind today won’t be as strong as it was yesterday, but it will be out of the northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour. The wind will make it feel like we will be in the teens across much of the region today. Also, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy day across the region.

Tonight, lows fall into the teens across the region with our wind on the calmer side out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour, then we will see the wind shift and start to come from the southeast. Also, we are forecasting a partly cloudy night.

The rest of the week will be on the windy side, but highs will continue to warm into the 50s by Wednesday, but Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will see rain showers move in. Then throughout the day on Thursday, the rain will transition into widespread snow for much of Siouxland.

It is too far away to put snow totals in the forecast, but stay weather-aware as we get closer to Thursday.

