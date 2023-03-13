Crews respond to garage fire in Sioux City

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No injuries were reported after a fire early Monday morning in Sioux City.

On Monday, March 13, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire at 2517 S. Cedar Street.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames visible from an unattached residential garage. The fire was contained in the garage.

Authorities say the fire is under investigation and additional details will be released as they are available.

If you have any information regarding this fire or any other fire, please contact Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377 or at fireprevention@sioux-city.org.

