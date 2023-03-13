At first she couldn’t hear: Now a Sioux Center teen inspires others through music

Peyton Van Otterloo, left, plays the saxophone at Sioux Center Middle School on Monday.
Peyton Van Otterloo, left, plays the saxophone at Sioux Center Middle School on Monday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - Most of us take our five senses for granted. Not 14-year-old Peyton Van Otterloo.

Until she was ten months old, Peyton couldn’t hear most anything. That all changed when she got cochlear implants, and her world opened up wide to include a love of music.

“It just feels like the world just paused. You know, it doesn’t feel like there’s no noises there’s no nothing,” she said.

That’s Peyton Van Otterloo describing life without her cochlear implant, which was surgically implanted when she was 10 months-old. Now 14, Van Otterloo can hear the whole world.

“We didn’t know if cochlear implants (were) gonna work. And so when I started music, it was kind of it was just something that we didn’t think it was gonna happen. Yeah, so music is a big part of my life,” said Peyton Van Otterloo.

Bonita Van Otterloo is proud of her daughter, who was named a Cochlear Foundation National Inspirer, this year. Inspire she has.

She plays saxophone in the band, and even sings in the choir.

“Everybody has their own, their own journey in that and so, but you are your own advocate that, so you know, whatever that looks like for you, make sure that you are fighting for yourself,” said Bonita Van Otterloo, Peyton’s mother.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Ciana Webster
Monona County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Lou Raguse's bestselling book, Vanished in Vermillion, details his findings on the case of...
“Vanished in Vermillion” answers locals’ questions about 1971 party disappearance

Latest News

St. Mary’s Ball raised money for the Parochial school
St. Mary’s Ball raised money for the parochial school
Around Siouxland: Chamber Music Association 47th season
Around Siouxland
Republican candidate for the South Dakota State Senate leaves the Mellette county courtroom...
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
Crews tearing down a home in Ida Grove, Iowa after a fire early Monday morning.
House completely destroyed after fire in Ida Grove, IA