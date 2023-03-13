Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed

Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year's ride.(RAGBRAI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.

The eight cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the annual statewide bicycle ride were announced in January, and include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport.

This year’s route is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.

The pass through and meeting towns include Marengo, Amana, Iowa City and Muscatine. See the full list here.

