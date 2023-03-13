House completely destroyed after fire in Ida Grove, IA

Crews tearing down a home in Ida Grove, Iowa after a fire early Monday morning.
Crews tearing down a home in Ida Grove, Iowa after a fire early Monday morning.(Don Poggensee)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) - A home in Ida County, Iowa is a complete loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Officials say the Ida Grove Fire Department was sent to the fire at about 4:45 a.m. When crews got to the house on Moorehead Ave it was engulfed in flames. The fire was next to the “Brew” coffee shop in Ida Grove.

The fire chief for Ida Grove says the man who lived at the house had to leave the property and report the fire directly to authorities because he couldn’t find his phone.

A fire in Ida Grove, Iowa completely destroyed a local home.
A fire in Ida Grove, Iowa completely destroyed a local home.(Don Poggensee)

The home’s residence had to be life-flighted to a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital because of smoke inhalation, according to the family members the fire chief talked to.

Once the fire was out, crews tore down the building due to the extensive damage.

The aftermath of a house fire in Ida Grove, Iowa.
The aftermath of a house fire in Ida Grove, Iowa.(Don Poggensee)

