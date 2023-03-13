Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.
Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Missing people
Monona County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory expanded in Siouxland
Lou Raguse's bestselling book, Vanished in Vermillion, details his findings on the case of...
“Vanished in Vermillion” answers locals’ questions about 1971 party disappearance

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Suspect on the run after two Mo. officers shot, authorities say
The father is accused of fatally beating an elderly man previously convicted of child sexual...
Authorities: Father confesses to killing man he believed was stalking his daughter
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
US, S. Korea hold drills as North Korea launches missiles from sub
Police responded to reports of a person, said to be 21-year-old Tegan Williams, disturbing a...
Police: 3 officers injured in fight with suspect at Ariz. coffee shop