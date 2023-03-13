Sheriff: Stanton man injured after accident on icy highway

Stanton Man Injured in Icy Road Accident on Hwy 24
Stanton Man Injured in Icy Road Accident on Hwy 24(Stanton County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Saturday morning the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated a one-vehicle accident.

An SUV, driven by William Hines, 66, of Stanton, Nebraska lost control on Hwy 24 about six miles west of Stanton. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle crossed the highway, entered a ditch, became airborne, and went through a fence before stopping.

The sheriff’s office says Hines was seriously injured and the SUV is considered a total loss. Officials say at the time of the crash road conditions were “extremely hazardous” due to heavy ice on the roadway.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Ciana Webster
Monona County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Lou Raguse's bestselling book, Vanished in Vermillion, details his findings on the case of...
“Vanished in Vermillion” answers locals’ questions about 1971 party disappearance
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

Latest News

Fire generic
Crews respond to garage fire in Sioux City
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Dog Walk Forecast: Archie
Dog Walk Forecast: Archie
A cold start to our work week
A cold start to our work week