Sheriff: Stanton man injured after accident on icy highway

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Saturday morning the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated a one-vehicle accident.

An SUV, driven by William Hines, 66, of Stanton, Nebraska lost control on Hwy 24 about six miles west of Stanton. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle crossed the highway, entered a ditch, became airborne, and went through a fence before stopping.

The sheriff’s office says Hines was seriously injured and the SUV is considered a total loss. Officials say at the time of the crash road conditions were “extremely hazardous” due to heavy ice on the roadway.

