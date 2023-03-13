Sioux City Human Rights Commission hosts multicultural fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair was held Sunday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The fair was held to celebrate diversity throughout Siouxland. Local organizations and businesses were attending giving away prizes. Clothing and jewelry items were on display, and some groups performed traditional dance.

Faces of Siouxland is one of the fastest growing events in Siouxland, so if you missed this year be sure to check it out next year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.