Siouxland church celebrates International Women’s Day

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland church celebrated International Women’s Day Sunday afternoon.

Members of the French Ministry of Wesley United Methodist Church recognized International Women’s Day in Sioux City.

The bilingual ceremony of English and French languages featured speakers, music, and worship. Various topics were discussed at the worship including finance, prayer, and motherhood.

The French Ministry gathers every Sunday at 11am at the United Methodist Church of Le Mars and 2pm at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux City.

