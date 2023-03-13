Siouxland School increases building size by nearly 20% in an effort to improve students educational experience

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was a special day for the future of one Siouxland school.

Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk held a dedication this afternoon after adding 13,000 square feet to their school.

The new space includes two additions: an agricultural education facility and science classroom and lab.

The ag facility features a new welding set up, space for students to rebuild small engines, area to house animals, as well as some wood working space.

All of the new space will help facilitate a top-tier education to students.

”In the classroom I could demonstrate things, but they couldn’t do it as well, because there was no space to store things we didn’t have the right tools. Just for them to do hands on things like real life things so they can see if this is what I want to do or not,” said Lutheran High’s Ag teacher, Amanda Hafer.

The science addition will allow students to enjoy learning more in a new safe and inviting environment according to Lutheran High Northeast’s Science teacher, Phil Carlson.

He also added this upgrade in space is an investment for current and future students.

”We have enough room to set something up over here, do the lab, finish the lab and have kids moving back over to there seats out of the way of the other kids who are still working. It is an investment into the future, we are building something that’s going to be here and usable for a long time into the future,” said Carlson.

They broke ground on the additions last March and have been using the new spaces since January.

