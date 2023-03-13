St. Mary’s Ball raised money for the parochial school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 2023 Ball and Charity was held at Buena Vista University.

To honor St. Mary’s founding father and Ireland native, Reverend Monsignor William Cooke, this year’s theme was “Slainte - Good Health, Good Friends, Good Faith”

Funds for the event were raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, a $100 Big Raffle, a silent mobile - bidding auction, a live auction by Mike and Jim Green of Sac City, and a reverse auction to raise funds to renovate the school’s music room.

Auction items that generated the most excitement included 80 acres worth of corn herbicide, donated by Craig Lamoureux/Ag State, Iowa Hawkeye Ironman box tickets, donated by Doug and Joanie Clausen, and vacation packages, donated by Seth and Deanna Harrer.

St. Mary’s say they would like to thank our sponsors who donated items and made this event possible.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s School raised nearly $334,500 for the local Catholic school, and all proceeds raised benefit academic programs.

