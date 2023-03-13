Warming through Wednesday before rain and snow looks to move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The clouds and cool temperatures stayed persistent for Monday as highs only made it into the upper 20s across Siouxland.

We will see a little clearing as we head into tonight but it’s going to be a chilly night with lows getting down into the low to mid teens.

The wind is then going to come up during the day on Tuesday as a south wind could gust over 30 miles per hour and under partly cloudy skies highs will head back closer to average getting into the low to mid 40s.

The mild weather continues to take over on Wednesday and despite quite a few clouds moving in we’ll see highs head into the low to mid 50s.

That warmth is coming ahead of a storm system that will give us chances of rain by Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

That storm system will start bringing in colder weather on Thursday and while temperatures may start in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we’ll see falling temperatures in the afternoon and that will cause rain to be turning to snow with a gusty northwesterly wind.

That system will move to the east by Friday but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20s.

Will this active weather pattern be settling down any time soon?

I have more on your forecast and tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.