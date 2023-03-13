WWII veteran in Iowa City will turn 101 on St. Patrick’s Day

A World War II veteran in Iowa City is just days away from turning 101. Now he's sharing his legacy of hard work and a positive attitude.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A WWII veteran in Iowa City is just days away from turning 101.

Lowell Dibble will achieve that mark on St. Patrick’s Day. Dibble is a resident at Walden Place. At 100 years old, he still drives and starts each day with a workout.

“I don’t think he realizes the motivation he is to like people my age or like people around here,” Amy Castaneda, engagements coordinator at Walden Place in Iowa City, said.

Each night Dibble still talks to friends using Morse Code.

“I was a radio officer. The Merchant Marine only carries one, they’re not like the Navy, but I was the radio operator in the Merchant Marine,” Dibble said.

Dibble served during WWII and says it was different than other wars.

“I think when your country is attacked it really develops a lot of patriotism,” Dibble said.

After his time in the service, he married his wife Margaret Veronica. The two had four children. Dibble’s work ethic and attitude toward life are instilled in his son Mark.

“The excitement of just wanting to do things, get up in the morning, and all these things I want to do. It’s not what am I going to do it’s what of all of these things am I going to do today,” Mark Dibble said.

It’s an outlook that impresses everyone around him.

“It’s pretty cool to see you know how active he is at 100 and how he’s still driving and just still kicking butt,” Castaneda said.

Dibble said a positive attitude, his faith, and keeping busy have played a role in his long life. That, and good genes.

“Genes you have to start with genes I suppose. But then also your attitude towards life things like that. Always have a positive attitude, have some kind of an activity to get involved in and so forth,” Dibble said.

From serving in the war to this day, he hasn’t slowed down.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Ciana Webster
Monona County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Lou Raguse's bestselling book, Vanished in Vermillion, details his findings on the case of...
“Vanished in Vermillion” answers locals’ questions about 1971 party disappearance
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

Latest News

Fire generic
Crews respond to garage fire in Sioux City
Stanton Man Injured in Icy Road Accident on Hwy 24
Sheriff: Stanton man injured after accident on icy highway
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Dog Walk Forecast: Archie
Dog Walk Forecast: Archie
A cold start to our work week
A cold start to our work week