Around Siouxland: 17th Annual Siouxland Garden Show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Spring is in the air.

On March 31 Iowa State University Extension Outreach are having their Siouxland Garden Show.

They will have Michael Washburn from seed savers exchange, who will be here to talk about leaving a legacy in your garden, saving seeds and having them come back every year. They will also have Ed lion, from Reiman Gardens, at Iowa State University, who’s going to talk about shade gardens, and how to get shade gardens thriving.

This year there will be a children’s play area and Morningside University will be there demonstrating their farm bot.

Admission is $5 for 12 and over. 12 and under is free.

The event will be on March. 31 and April 1, both days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

