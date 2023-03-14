Boy, 7, dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say

Police are investigating after they say a 7-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally fatally shot himself. (WOIO, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By Julia Bingel, Winnie Dortch and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Friends and family of a Cleveland first grader are in mourning after police say he died when he accidentally shot himself in the head.

Police say 7-year-old Demetrius Dunlap was shot around 2 p.m. Saturday while sitting on the couch in a home on Cleveland’s West Side. His family took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Demetrius got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself. They came across the gun involved on scene, WOIO reports.

“It looks like the juvenile was sitting on the couch. The gun is sitting on the couch. Somebody had dropped the mag out of it already,” said a first responder in a call to dispatch.

Police say the 7-year-old’s life was cut short because of a loaded gun in his reach, which they say could have been prevented. Cases like this one are why Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says it’s important that people lock up their guns.

“It does, unfortunately, drive home the need to secure firearms. We can’t stress that enough that, if you’re going to have firearms, that you take some training and purchase something to keep those firearms out of the reach of children,” she said.

Demetrius was a first grade student at Luiz Munoz Marin School. His death has been not only shocking to his loved ones but students and staff.

A statement sent from the school’s principal, Sam Roman, to families read in part:

“I know that you share our deep concern and sympathy for the family of Demetrius Dunlap. On behalf of our entire school community, we have reached out to them to offer comfort and support, as they cope with the heartbreaking loss of someone so dear to them and to us.”

Roman also said the school will have grief counselors on site all week.

“As we struggle to comprehend this heartbreaking loss to our school community, we are committed to helping students who will understandably be saddened or confused by the sudden death of one of their peers,” he said.

Police are still investigating the incident. Once finished, they will send the information to the prosecutor’s office, who will determine if the adults in the home at the time will be charged.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciana Webster
Monona County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Crews tearing down a home in Ida Grove, Iowa after a fire early Monday morning.
House completely destroyed after fire in Ida Grove, IA
Fire generic
Crews respond to garage fire in Sioux City
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased

Latest News

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden expected to sign new executive order on gun control
Police are investigating after they say a 7-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and...
Police: 1st grader found loaded gun, shot himself in head