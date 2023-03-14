Briar Cliff University to redesign healthcare workforce training facility

By Matt Breen
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University has finalized plans for a new healthcare workforce training facility.

The university will remove Toller Hall to prepare for a new building, creating a more efficient and environmentally friendly facility. The original plans called for the remodeling of one floor of Toller Hall to accommodate the new facility. But university officials wanted to focus on the entire facility, versus just one floor.

The rebuild will allow for all disciplines within the college to relocate to one building, simulating a real-world healthcare setting in which coordination of care among practitioners is encouraged.

