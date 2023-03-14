Court documents provide more information on fatal shooting near Hartington, NE

David Phillips Jr.
David Phillips Jr.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Court documents are providing further details on what happened during a shooting in Cedar County, Nebraska.

The shooting happened on March 1 just north of Hartington and resulted in the death of 31-year-old Israel Matos-Colon of Fowlerville, Michigan. Authorities say the alleged shooter, 20-year-old David Phillips Jr. of Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

Court documents state the shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. at a tower work site. By 9:20 a.m. a Cedar County deputy had reportedly taken Phillips into custody as a potential suspect. They had also recovered a 9mm pistol that was allegedly on Phillips’s person. The gun was also reported as stolen out of Louisiana.

Document state at about 9:29 a.m. Matos-Colon still had a pulse, but by 9:37 a.m. authorities at the scene were reporting that they could no longer feel a pulse. Matos-Colon was taken to a Yankton, South Dakota hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:19 a.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called in to help investigate the shooting. One witness told authorities they saw Phillips fire at Matos-Colon multiple times from a few feet away. The witness also claimed Phillips remained near the scene, stating Matos-Colon had “talked about his mom” before the shooting.

Another witness claimed he saw Phillips shoot at Matos-Colon multiple times. Then afterward, he saw Phillips apologizing to Matos-Colon while he was receiving life-saving measures.

A third witness told investigators that Phillips had asked those nearby, “You guys gonna give me a ride out of here or call the cops?”

After searching the scene, investigators found six spent 9mm casings and one live 9mm cartridge. The exact amount of times Matos-Colon was hit was not in the court documents.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciana Webster
Monona County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Crews tearing down a home in Ida Grove, Iowa after a fire early Monday morning.
House completely destroyed after fire in Ida Grove, IA
Fire generic
Crews respond to garage fire in Sioux City
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased

Latest News

NARCAN Nasal Spray by ADAPT Pharma, Inc.
Narcan to be made available throughout Spirit Lake, IA school buildings
A rendering of Aspen Seemann Memorial Park
Spirit Lake School Board approves plans for Aspen Seemann Memorial Park
Sioux Center teen honored with hearing award
Hollie Fahrendholz lives with a sensation that her heart is skipping a beat --- because it...
Healthbeat 4: Sioux City woman describes living with an extra heartbeat