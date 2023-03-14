Iowa woman and her father charged in baby’s death

NORWALK, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are now facing charges in the death of a newborn baby in Norwalk.

In a message posted on the Norwalk Police Department Facebook page, 25-year-old Megan Staude and her father Rodney Staude were arrested for first-degree murder.

Police say Megan gave birth to the baby in late February, and her father cooperated in allowing the baby to die before disposing of its body.

A search team reportedly found the deceased child along the road on Delaware Street in Warren County.

An autopsy has been conducted, and the investigation is ongoing.

