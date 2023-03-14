Narcan to be made available throughout Spirit Lake, IA school buildings

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Spirit Lake School Board Monday evening adopted a new policy pertaining to opioids.

According to KUOO Radio, the policy allows the district to make Narcan available for immediate treatment of those experiencing an opioid-related overdose. Officials say Narcan will be available at five different stations around the district’s buildings and campus. Those same stations are also equipped with AEDs.

The Narcan stations are being made possible through a grant, at no cost to the district.

Training of some staff members will also be included.

