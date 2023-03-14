Sac County man accused of sexually assaulting minor

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Sac County, Iowa deputies arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old William Biller Jr. of Lake View is charged with numerous counts including three counts of sexual abuse. Authorities allege the assaults happened back in 2015 in Early, Iowa, but weren’t reported until last year.

According to the sheriff’s office, Biller was aware of the investigation and turned himself in to law enforcement. He’s currently in the Sac County jail being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search team reportedly found the deceased child along the road on Delaware Street in Warren...
Iowa woman and her father charged in baby’s death
Ciana Webster
Monona County Sheriff’s Office says missing girl has been found safe
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Crews tearing down a home in Ida Grove, Iowa after a fire early Monday morning.
House completely destroyed after fire in Ida Grove, IA

Latest News

Feenstra touts “Ag Advisory Board” ahead of Farm Bill debate
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
One-on-one interview with US Sen. Joni Ernst
Briar Cliff University to redesign healthcare workforce training facility
A one on one interview with Sen. Joni Ernst following the President's Budget Proposal
Ernst Interview
Spirit Lake School Board approves plans for Aspen Seemann Memorial Park