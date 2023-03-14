Sac County man accused of sexually assaulting minor

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Sac County, Iowa deputies arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old William Biller Jr. of Lake View is charged with numerous counts including three counts of sexual abuse. Authorities allege the assaults happened back in 2015 in Early, Iowa, but weren’t reported until last year.

According to the sheriff’s office, Biller was aware of the investigation and turned himself in to law enforcement. He’s currently in the Sac County jail being held without bond.

