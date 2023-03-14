Sioux City Community School District Board united against anti-LGBTQ bills

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - School board members were united in their disapproval, Monday night, of anti-LGBTQ bills making their way through the Iowa Legislature.

Board Member Bernie Scolaro said “We can’t be a destination school district if this is not a destination state.”

Board President Dan Greenwell said the board believes that they should treat everyone equally and fairly, and not discriminate against anyone.

Ariel Flint, a sophomore at East High School, addressed the board with her concerns about some of the bills being debated in Des Moines.

“Those bills, like they’re not just there, and they’re going to be rejected or killed, or anything, they’re being debated and being passed, and it affects everybody,” Flint said.

Flint said she appreciates the board’s position against discrimination. Greenwell said the board is expected to provide a resolution for lawmakers at next week’s board meeting.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Ciana Webster
Monona County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing girl
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Crews tearing down a home in Ida Grove, Iowa after a fire early Monday morning.
House completely destroyed after fire in Ida Grove, IA

Latest News

The ratio of ESL staff to students is 94-1
Sioux City Community School District looking at ESL staffing
Sioux City school board united against anti-LGBTQ bills
Sioux City Community Schools looking at ESL staffing
X's Host Families