Sioux City Community School District Board united against anti-LGBTQ bills

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - School board members were united in their disapproval, Monday night, of anti-LGBTQ bills making their way through the Iowa Legislature.

Board Member Bernie Scolaro said “We can’t be a destination school district if this is not a destination state.”

Board President Dan Greenwell said the board believes that they should treat everyone equally and fairly, and not discriminate against anyone.

Ariel Flint, a sophomore at East High School, addressed the board with her concerns about some of the bills being debated in Des Moines.

“Those bills, like they’re not just there, and they’re going to be rejected or killed, or anything, they’re being debated and being passed, and it affects everybody,” Flint said.

Flint said she appreciates the board’s position against discrimination. Greenwell said the board is expected to provide a resolution for lawmakers at next week’s board meeting.

