Spirit Lake School Board approves plans for Aspen Seemann Memorial Park

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - The Spirit Lake School Board approved plans and specifications Monday for the Aspen Seemann Memorial Park.

KUOO Radio reports the park is to be constructed in the area of the Spirit Lake Little League Fields. Mike Cedar of Beck Engineering presented the plans for the $7 million project. About $4 million of those funds will be for the first phase of the project.

“We’re about $3.4 million total project cost including all of the playground, everything around the playground, a substantial new parking lot, a new entry, boulevard, as well as the signage,” said Cedar. “There’s a few pieces that we had to break off as alternates but we’re very optimistic that we can include some or all of those. The big one, and we know it’s a big priority for the school is this restrooms/concession building. That is not included in this current phase but we’re very hopeful that we have enough dollars left over once the bids come in to at least bite off a big chunk of that.”

Cedar said they should have a much better idea once bids are received later this week. He said an all-inclusive playground is included in the first phase…

“The playground itself is $1.7 million,” said Cedar. “That has already been ordered and is on the way so we can anticipate those longer lead times. And the rest of this project within here is also about $1.7 million. So when you think about the first phase it’s about half playground and half site work.”

Cedar added the construction is being phased so as to minimize any impacts on the surrounding areas.

“We’re going to maintain this existing parking lot as it currently is for the duration of the project,” explained Cedar. “There may be just some small interruptions but certainly nothing during baseball/softball season. We’ll be doing some construction fencing as ways to control the site. Essentially we have the dates for little league, softball, baseball. We’re trying to work around all of those.”

Cedar said the goal is to have the playground equipment installed and ready for use by this fall. He added they will also soon be working on fundraising and seeking grants for the remainder of the project.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.