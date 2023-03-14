Very mild Wednesday before colder air and snow chances move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A south wind became strong on Tuesday but it did bring in warmer air than what we’ve been feeling over the past week.

That warmer trend will continue into tonight with lows in the low 30s as we’ll stay partly cloudy and breezy.

Wednesday will be another windy day but temperatures soar into the upper 50s to to lower 60s as that wind could gust over 30 miles per hour at time out of the south.

All that warmth is ahead of a storm system that will start moving into the region Wednesday night with a chance of drizzle developing and maybe even some snow as we get toward the morning hours as temperatures will drop to the low 30s by 7 am Thursday morning.

That temperature will continue to fall through the day on Thursday and that means any rain still around early Thursday morning will quickly turn over to snow.

All indications are that this is going to be a fast moving system so the snow will be moving east of the region during the afternoon on Thursday and the wind will be very gusty as it could go up to 40 miles per hour at times meaning visibility and road conditions would be affected more by any snow that does fall.

A couple inches of slushy accumulation is going to be possible out of this system with as much as 4 inches not out of the question depending on how quickly the snow takes over.

Friday will bring back some sunshine but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the low to mid 20s.

Will any warmth return this weekend?

I’ll have more in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.