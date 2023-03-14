Warmer day ahead, but it will be windy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. It is another cold start to our morning, with temperatures in the single digits, teens, and 20s all across the region. Wind chills are in the single digits and even below zero in some spots across Siouxland as the wind is out of the east and southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Some good news is that we are seeing mostly clear skies across the area.

Today will be warmer as highs climb into the 30s and 40s with a breezy wind out of the southeast up to 30 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the day. We are forecasting to see a few clouds pass through Siouxland, making it partly cloudy to sunny today, so we will see more sunshine than yesterday.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s and 30s, with winds still on the breezy side out of the southeast with gusts up to 25 to 30 miles per hour. That will make the wind chills stay in the teens and 20s for much of the night. Also, clouds will start to move in tonight, making it a partly to mostly cloudy night.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs climbing into the 40s, 50s, and 60s across the region. It will be a partly cloudy to sunny day with windy conditions, as the wind will gust up to 30 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Then Thursday, we will have our next weather maker moving in from the west. It will bring us rain that will eventually transition into snow, with the possibility of sleet or ice in some parts of the area. This system will move in overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. This system will last all day across the region. Right now, the system is too far out to pinpoint snow totals, but once we get a better idea, we will post about it.

After Thursday, it is going to be cold and windy with highs in the 20s, but wind chills will be in the single digits for Friday and Saturday.

