2 injured after crash near Washta, IA

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people had to be sent to the hospital after a crash in Cherokee County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened on Tuesday, March 14 at an intersection east of Washta. At about 2:10 p.m. a southbound semi on County Highway L51 failed to stop at the intersection. At the same time, authorities say an eastbound tanker truck was going through the intersection and collided with the semi.

Following the collision, both vehicles ended up in nearby ditches and both drivers were injured. The driver of the semi, 73-year-old Bruce Lundt of Correctionville, Iowa, had to be taken to a Sioux City hospital by helicopter. Sixty-two-year-old Dale Wilson, the driver of the tanker truck, was taken to a Cherokee hospital.

The ISP is still investigating the collision.

