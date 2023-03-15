Argonaut Apartments in Sioux City condemned

The Argonaut Apartments, located at 1103 Nebraska Street in Sioux City, were condemned on Wednesday, March 15.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Almost two dozen people will be displaced after a Sioux City apartment complex was condemned Wednesday, March 15.

According to Darrel Bullock with Sioux City’s Inspection Department, the Argonaut Apartments located at 1103 Nebraska Street have been condemned.

Bullock said there were multiple deficiencies with the building, but the main problem was it had no heat. He said the city tried to work with the property manager to get the heat back on, but it didn’t happen.

The Inspection Department was told 22 people were living in the apartments when they were condemned. A Little Nikki’s Tattoo Parlor inside the building will also have to move out.

Bullock said organizations like the Red Cross were contacted to help the residents find new homes. They have until Friday, March 17, to move out, according to the owner of the tattoo parlor who talked to KTIV.

