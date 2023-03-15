Bishop Heelan Catholic schools come together to assemble meals for those in Honduras

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Siouxland area school system is lending a helping hand to help those in need in another country.

On Wednesday, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools came together to help assemble meals for the underserved in Honduras. Students, grades 5-12, were asked to donate $20, help put together the meals, which consist of enriched rice, dried vegetables, and seasonings.

Heelan student, Jace Mozak, said he really enjoyed the opportunity to help out. “It feels good knowing that these meals are going to kids in Honduras and I’m feeding some other kids, it feels good,” said Mozak.

This is the 12th year the school system has held the event. Each year Heelan has produced on average 100,000 meals per year.

One teacher shared that this event defines what Heelan is all about. “Once they get involved in it there’s an excitement that builds and to see them excited about helping other people, that’s gold for me,” said Theology Teacher, Christina Odom.

Heelan High School Senior Grace Garreans-Power said that this event sets up a lifetime of service. “Since we’ve been doing this every year the values that Then Feed Just One and volunteering in the community has really just put an impact on us to go out and do this more not even involved in the school and just to go out and do it on our own,” said Garreans-Power.

Since the event first started, “Then Feed Just One” has produced more than 1-million meals for those in need in Honduras.

