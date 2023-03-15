Briar Cliff University to name next president on Thursday

By Matt Breen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University will name its 12th president Thursday afternoon.

The announcement will come during an all-campus meeting, Thursday afternoon, at 1:00pm, in the St. Francis Center on Briar Cliff’s campus.

There are three finalists for the job. Dr. Joseph J. Foy currently serves as the Interim President at Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dr. Nikki Fennern serves as the Executive Vice President at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois.

Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte is Briar Cliff’s Interim Vice President. It’s a role he assumed last July when BCU President Dr. Rachelle Karstens became president of Grand View University in Des Moines.

