Briar Cliff women fall against Indiana Wesleyan in NAIA Tournament

By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers women took the crown in the GPAC tournament, and on Tuesday, they were back home in Sioux City hoping to move one step closer to an NAIA title. First, they’d have to get through the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats.

The Chargers came out hot, outscoring the Wildcats 24-19 in the first quarter and taking a 2-point lead into halftime. However, the Wildcats would come out on a mission in the second half, taking a 3-point lead by the end of the 3rd and putting up 35 in an explosive 4th quarter to get the win, 88-77. Despite the tough loss, head coach Brian Ortmeier spoke after the game about the great environment.

“Our crowd showed up in a big way,” said Ortmeier. “It was fun to see that excitement, you know out of our BCU students and fans and parents, they’ve been great supporters for us all season. To have that home crowd, just to get that experience for our players, our underclassmen can see just how fun this experience can be, but you know, I think they can use that as motivation to get back here next year.”

Senior Payton Slaughter and junior Kennedy Benne led the way for the Chargers with 24 points each. Congratulations to Briar Cliff on an amazing season, finishing with a record of 26-8.

