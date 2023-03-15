Canadian company acquires Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes

Logo for Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes.(Meyer)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TORONTO, Canada (KTIV) - A Canada-based funeral service provider has bought all the assets of Meyer Brother Funeral Homes.

According to a press release, Park Lawn Cooperation (PLC) has bought Meyer Brothers’ five funeral homes located in Sioux City, South Sioux City, Nebraska and Ponca, Nebraska. PLC says this is its first expansion into Iowa and Nebraska.

“We are pleased to welcome the Meyer businesses into the Park Lawn family as they exemplify the characteristics of the premier independent operating firms Park Lawn seeks to partner with in its growth strategy,” stated J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC, in a press release. “These highly regarded businesses are a staple in their respective communities and we are proud to have them as part of our team.”

For decades, Meyer Brothers has been a family-owned business and has provided funeral services for people throughout the Siouxland area.

“For over 60 years the Meyer family has proudly served Sioux City, Iowa, South Sioux City, Nebraska and Ponca, Nebraska, and the surrounding communities and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service to our families through our partnership with Park Lawn,” stated Dale Meyer, former owner of Meyer.

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate cemeteries, funeral homes and chapels in three Canadian provinces and 20 U.S. states.

