Community, law enforcement searching for another missing Native American woman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Native American community is joining with law enforcement in another search for a missing woman. This is the second search the community has undertaken in the last 6 months and they hope to break the cycle as soon as possible.

Last October, you might remember we reported on the disappearance of Native American woman Brenda Payer. Payer went missing on Sept. 29 of last year.

The Native American community rallied local and federal law enforcement, even going door-to-door passing out flyers. Last November, Payer was found safe and unharmed outside the state.

Now, the community hopes to have the same result with Tina Medina-Quezada. The Native American community at the Urban Native Center had one theme on Wednesday: End the cycle that sees Native women go missing on a consistent basis.

Right now, the community and local law enforcement are searching for Tina Medina-Quezada, a 63-year-old Sioux City woman.

“We’re not gonna give up on her. You know, it’s my time. It’s my turn to try to retrieve her back. You know, from this world, this chaos,” said Miguel Pulido, her son.

Police say Medina-Quezada was last seen on Feb. 25, 2023. While she suffers from behavioral health issues, her family says it’s unlike her to go without any contact for this long.

Some family visited the Native Center from as far away as Grand Island, Nebraska, to voice their support.

“So now, we have to take a step further.. form a task force, we have the major players (in the) process (and) patrol officers so we can get to instantaneously get a picture and get rolling,” said Terry Medina, a Native American advocate.

Medina-Quezada is known to frequent casinos, and police have leads that indicate she could be in central Iowa. They’re checking the casinos in that area.

Police also haven’t located her car, leading them to believe she may still have it.

“And sometimes we find that some people just don’t want to be found, maybe they’re going through something. But in that case, law enforcement will notify the Sioux City Police Department and we’ll notify the family from there,” said Sgt. Tom Gill, a police department spokesperson.

Gill says Medina-Quezada’s granddaughter maybe with her, though there’s no indication foul play is involved. Community members say they want to create a task force that could more quickly deal with missing Native persons.

They also say the cycle starts in the community, and that leaders will focus on raising closer families, and handling issues inside the home before they spiral out of control.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is urged to call the detective assigned to the case at 712-279-6379.

