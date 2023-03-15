Dakota Valley boys basketball prepares for state tournament aiming for second-consecutive state title

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The state tournament action begins again as South Dakota boys basketball teams give it their all on the hardwood for a state title.

That includes the Dakota Valley Panthers who have been on quite the run aiming for their second consecutive title.

Dakota Valley has continued to make history as they enter the tournament undefeated at 23-0. They’re currently running on a 50-game win streak which is a new record for Class A in South Dakota.

After winning their first-ever title last season, the Panthers returned five of the top scorers and have kept the momentum rolling. As the team prepares for the state tournament, they’re remembering to stay hungry and keep playing their game.

“You know the hungriest team is going to win the state tournament. We felt we were super hungry going in last year. We had a long talk with the guys yesterday just about making sure we’re the hungriest team, and not being complacent, going in with a fighter’s mentality that everyone’s going to be coming after us. I think if we have that mindset it’s going to help us,” said Jason Kleis, Dakota Valley boys basketball head coach.

Dakota Valley has earned the top seed in Class A and will face #8 Hot Springs on Thursday at 12 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

