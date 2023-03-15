Iowa House passes massive state government reorganization bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a state government reorganization bill in a 58 to 39 vote..

SF 514 would reduce the number of state agencies from 37 to 16.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement after the vote:

“For decades, Iowans have seen state government grow beyond its means. Today, the Iowa House joined me and the Iowa Senate to declare an end to bloated bureaucracy. We are making government smaller, more efficient, and more effective. We are saving taxpayer dollars and putting Iowans’ needs first. This transformational legislation will put Iowa in the best position to help our state thrive.”

Democrats have criticized the bill saying that it gives too much authority to the governor.

The bill has already passed the Iowa Senate and now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.