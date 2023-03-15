Is that a ghost? Dash cam video captures strange figure on side of highway

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway. (William Church/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Gray News) – Wait, what was that?

A dash cam video posted to TikTok is making people scratch their heads, wondering if they just saw a ghost.

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway.

Church, who is a truck driver, said the video was captured in the Arizona desert on SR 87 between Phoenix and Payson.

Church said he saw “someone or something” standing in the road, with no car in sight.

The figure in the video appears to be transparent with a humanlike stature.

To add to the creep factor, Church paired the clip with “Tubular Bells,” the theme song of “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search team reportedly found the deceased child along the road on Delaware Street in Warren...
Iowa woman and her father charged in baby’s death
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Lonnie Pesterfield was a normal, healthy teen going into his wisdom teeth surgery last October.
Teen in desperate need of new lungs after wisdom teeth removal, family says
Ariel Flint, a Sophomore at East High in Sioux City speaks to the board of education regarding...
Sioux City Community School District Board united against anti-LGBTQ bills

Latest News

car seat safety
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues
Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump