Mapleton, IA man gets 21 years in prison for sexual abuse of minors

MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - A man out of Monona County, Iowa was found guilty of multiple sexual abuse-related charges involving minors.

Back on Dec. 20, 2022, a jury found Steve Kroll of Mapleton, Iowa guilty of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and several other charges. On March 15 a judge sentenced Kroll to 21 years in prison for these crimes.

Once Kroll is released he is to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be monitored by the Iowa Department of Corrections. Authorities say Kroll sexually abused or assaulted several minors between 2006 and 2019.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.