Mobile medical training simulator parks in Sioux City to serve western Iowa

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After four years of work, a state-of-the-art medical simulator has come to Sioux City.

And, with it, comes the ability to train EMS and hospital personnel in new ways.

This truck can travel around western Iowa and help train medical professionals. But it will be stationed in Sioux City giving Sioux City Fire Rescue the opportunity to train more efficiently.

“We’re going to be able to use the bus and the technology as well to improve our training, which in the end actually improves our patient outcomes whether it’s a pediatric patient, and adult patient we’re going to have better training, better outcomes, better survivability for injuries and medical emergencies,” said Terry Ragaller, Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS training officer.

Inside the truck is a simulated emergency room bay, an ambulance box, as well as adult, child and infant patient simulators.

“We’re able to create these clinical scenarios where the providers go in and they actually assess those patients they get information from those patients they make clinical decisions and use their critical thinking skills,” said Jacinda Bunch, senior advisor for Simulation in Motion Iowa.

Sharpening skills that EMTs and hospital personnel will use every day.

