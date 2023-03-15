National Weather Service holds severe weather awareness training

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Severe weather season is just around the corner. So, meteorologists with the National Weather Service are making their rounds to make sure people are prepared.

Tuesday night, the Woodbury County Emergency Management held severe weather awareness training in Sioux City.

A speaker from the National Weather Service office, in Sioux Falls, walked through the types of storms, spotting storms, and even reading radar.

They do this kind of training every season so members of the community can learn how to keep themselves, and their families, safe. It also connects the National Weather Service with spotters on the ground who can help them.

“We have a lot of advanced technology at our fingertips at the national weather service, one of the primary modes being the radar which is able to show us where the storms are in addition to how strong they are. But there’s nothing better than a pair of eyes on the ground. And so the radar data in conjunction with those reports really help us to get a bigger and better picture together of what’s happening,” said Peter Rogers, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

The National Weather Service will host more classes throughout the Siouxland area in the following towns:

  • Sheldon, IA - March 20 @ 7 pm
  • Milford, IA - March 29 @ 7 pm
  • Le Mars, IA - April 4 @ 7 pm
  • Vermillion, SD - April 19 @ 6:30 pm
  • Storm Lake, IA - April 20 @ 7pm
  • Ponca, NE - April 24 @ 7 pm

For more information, click here.

