Northwest Iowa woman hospitalized after car vs semi crash

MGN stock photo of car accident
MGN stock photo of car accident(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash last week involving a semi.

According to KUOO Radio, the crash happened Friday just east of Sibley, Iowa. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Heather Ten Kley of Hartley, Iowa was driving westbound on County Highway A22, and while going over the Highway 60 overpass she collided with a turning semi.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the semi, 32-year-old Tanner Doeden of George, Iowa, was going eastbound on the county highway and was turning onto the Highway 60 onramp when the crash happened. Authorities say he failed to see Ten Kley’s oncoming vehicle.

Ten Kley was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was then taken to a hospital in Sibley.

KUOO reports Doeden was charged with failure to yield.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search team reportedly found the deceased child along the road on Delaware Street in Warren...
Iowa woman and her father charged in baby’s death
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Lonnie Pesterfield was a normal, healthy teen going into his wisdom teeth surgery last October.
Teen in desperate need of new lungs after wisdom teeth removal, family says
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Ariel Flint, a Sophomore at East High in Sioux City speaks to the board of education regarding...
Sioux City Community School District Board united against anti-LGBTQ bills

Latest News

Logo for Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes.
Canadian company acquires Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes
Dog Walk Forecast: Copper
Dog Walk Forecast: Copper
A World War II veteran from northeast Iowa just turned 100, and he celebrated the day in style.
WWII Veteran flies over Dubuque for 100th birthday
A warmer day today, but winter weather returns Thursday
A warmer day today, but winter weather returns Thursday