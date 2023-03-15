Northwest Iowa woman hospitalized after car vs semi crash

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash last week involving a semi.

According to KUOO Radio, the crash happened Friday just east of Sibley, Iowa. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Heather Ten Kley of Hartley, Iowa was driving westbound on County Highway A22, and while going over the Highway 60 overpass she collided with a turning semi.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the semi, 32-year-old Tanner Doeden of George, Iowa, was going eastbound on the county highway and was turning onto the Highway 60 onramp when the crash happened. Authorities say he failed to see Ten Kley’s oncoming vehicle.

Ten Kley was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was then taken to a hospital in Sibley.

KUOO reports Doeden was charged with failure to yield.

