Snow and wind on the way Thursday as warnings and advisories have been issued in Siouxland

**Winter Storm Warning for western Siouxland from Thursday morning through Thursday night**

**Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Thursday morning through Thursday night**

Winter Weather Alerts (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While it would be nice to dwell on the gorgeous temperatures Siouxland got to experience today, there is a storm system moving in for Thursday that will dramatically change our weather and all focus has to go there.

Clouds will quickly increase tonight and areas of drizzle could begin developing as temperatures in Sioux City will settle to the upper 30s by 8 am.

The colder air will continue to move in throughout the day and that means that areas of drizzle and light rain will be changing to snow Thursday morning and that snow could become heavy for a while with some very gusty winds that will reduce visibility and cause travel concerns.

A lot of the area could see about 2 to 4 inches of snow although it’s western Siouxland that could see totals going higher than 4 inches and those areas are in a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday morning through Thursday night.

Much of central and eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday morning through Thursday night for about 2 to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow.

The snow will be moving out of Sioux City by mid-afternoon Thursday but the wind will continue to gust over 40 miles per hour so conditions will continue to be unpleasant with those afternoon temperatures falling into the 20s and wind chills will head into the teens.

Thursday night will stay mostly cloudy and windy with lows in the low teens.

A little sun will try to return on Friday but highs will stay cold for this time of year topping out in the upper 20s with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

The weekend will start off cold as well with highs near 20 on Saturday and it will still be breezy.

Sunday the wind settles down a bit and a little more sun returns with highs warming to near 30 degrees.

