A warmer day today, but winter weather returns Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are a lot warmer this morning, with temperatures in the 30s all across the region. That’s close to 20 degrees warmer than we were yesterday morning. The only issue we have this morning is the wind. Our wind is still up to 20 miles per hour out of the southeast, so wind chills are in the teens and 20s all across the area.

Today we will see some of the warmest weather we have seen here in a long time. We are forecasting highs in the 50s and 60s across Siouxland. Our wind will still be on the gusty side with winds up to 30 miles per hour today. That wind will give us wind chills in the 40s and 50s across the region today. It will feel a lot better today than it did yesterday. We will also see more sunshine, which will help us warm up.

Tonight, lows will be in the 30s, 40s, and even 50s across the region. For the most part, everyone will see overnight lows in the 40s and 50s, but out west, as the cold air moves in, we will see lows in the 30s. The wind will be out of the south up to 30 miles per hour, and then we will see winds start to come out of the northwest up to 30 miles per hour as the cold front moves through. Also, we will see the chance of a winter mix overnight tonight as the cold front moves into Siouxland.

Then tomorrow we will see rain, sleet, ice, and snow across the region. A strong cold front will move through Siouxland, bringing warmer temperatures ahead of it but bringing snow to much of the area. Right now, the system will move in throughout the morning of Thursday, and by the afternoon, the winter storm will be leaving the area.

We are forecasting snow anywhere from 2 to 4 inches, with localized areas getting 5 inches of accumulated snow. On top of the winter weather, the wind will be gusting up to 35 to 40 miles per hour, so we will be seeing visibility issues across the area as snow is falling across the region.

Since we have this winter storm, a big chunk of Siouxland is under a Winter Storm Watch that goes into effect tonight until Friday morning.

Even after the storm moves out, the wind will be gusty, so blowing snow will be an issue for our Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Things are constantly changing with this system, so stay weather-aware as we continue into the work week.

