WWII Veteran flies over Dubuque for 100th birthday

A World War II veteran from northeast Iowa just turned 100, and he celebrated the day in style.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A World War II veteran from northeast Iowa just turned 100, and he celebrated the day in style.

Max Wilson turned 100 last month, and got his gift Tuesday at the University of Dubuque’s Jet Center.

He got to spend about half an hour on a private flight around Dubuque, and down to his hometown of Maquoketa.

Wilson said he flew 43 missions over five countries during World War II as a bomber, flying B-17′s. He says he dropped more than 240,000 tons of bombs during those missions.

Wilson considers himself one of many who served during World War II, and doesn’t want to be labeled a hero.

“I don’t think that we’re all, we weren’t heroes,” Wilson said. “We just did a job. That’s what I want to be known as, doing a job.”

Wilson said the flight in eastern Iowa was very different from what he saw during the war. He said he flew in planes much larger than what took him up in the sky on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search team reportedly found the deceased child along the road on Delaware Street in Warren...
Iowa woman and her father charged in baby’s death
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Lonnie Pesterfield was a normal, healthy teen going into his wisdom teeth surgery last October.
Teen in desperate need of new lungs after wisdom teeth removal, family says
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Ariel Flint, a Sophomore at East High in Sioux City speaks to the board of education regarding...
Sioux City Community School District Board united against anti-LGBTQ bills

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Copper
Dog Walk Forecast: Copper
A warmer day today, but winter weather returns Thursday
A warmer day today, but winter weather returns Thursday
Briar Cliff vs. Indiana Wesleyan
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand