Around Siouxland: Iowa Letters from Home, The 50 States Tour

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Letters from home The 50 States Tour is coming to Holstein, Iowa.

The official Iowa stop of their 50-States Tour, Letters From Home will bring a high-energy performance featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann.

The Good Samaritan Society is holding the upcoming fundraiser with the Ida County Veterans Aid to help raise funds for tickets.

The show is filled with singing, tap dancing, knee-slapping jokes and audience interaction that make up a spectacular performance geared towards uniting the nation through music.

The show will be on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Rosemary Clausen Performing Arts Center with tickets starting at $20.

