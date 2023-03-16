Around Siouxland: Iowa Letters from Home, The 50 States Tour

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Letters from home The 50 States Tour is coming to Holstein, Iowa.

The official Iowa stop of their 50-States Tour, Letters From Home will bring a high-energy performance featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann.

The Good Samaritan Society is holding the upcoming fundraiser with the Ida County Veterans Aid to help raise funds for tickets.

The show is filled with singing, tap dancing, knee-slapping jokes and audience interaction that make up a spectacular performance geared towards uniting the nation through music.

The show will be on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Rosemary Clausen Performing Arts Center with tickets starting at $20.

If you want to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at the Argonaut Apartments were told they have until Friday, March 17, to move out.
Argonaut Apartments in Sioux City condemned
Racing accident on I-40 sends 1 man to the hospital
2 injured after crash near Washta, IA
MGN stock photo of car accident
Northwest Iowa woman hospitalized after car vs semi crash
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Randy Rosenquist Jr. holds a shirt made to honor his dad, Randy Sr.
Dakota Valley basketball enters state tournament playing in honor of ‘Big Rosie’

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Kinderegrten Registration at Sioux City schools
Around Siouxland: Kindergarten Registration at Sioux City schools
Around Siouxland
Around Siouxland: 17th Annual Siouxland Garden Show
Around Siouxland: Child Evangelism Fellowship Good news spectacular
Around Siouxland: Child Evangelism Fellowship Good News Spectacular
Sioux City Human Rights Commission’s faces of Siouxland
Around Siouxland: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair