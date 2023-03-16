Around Siouxland: Kindergarten Registration at Sioux City schools

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The school isn’t quite yet done, but parents looking to register their kids for Pre-K or Kindergarten will have their chance starting next week.

The Sioux City Community School District opens pre-registration on March 22. District officials say they’ll have registration at every Sioux City elementary school, so parents can come in, meet with the registrar and get everything in order.

This year, a kid attending transitional kindergarten or kindergarten will need to be pre-registered by Sept. 1, 2023.

For more information on how to register a kid for the Sioux City Community School District, follow this link. Parents can also register their kids online.

