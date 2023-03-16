Central Lyon school officials: Investigation underway involving state and county law enforcement

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation is underway into allegations that a non-school employee had interactions with students in the Central Lyon Community School District.

In a post to the district’s Facebook page school officials said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe.

School officials consider the allegations to be “severe.” But administrators haven’t released any other details except to say the individual under investigation no longer has access to students or school facilities.

School officials say the DCI and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have interviewed the students and parents involved.

Law enforcement has told the district that no students are in imminent danger.

