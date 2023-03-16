Crews respond to church fire in Vermillion, SD

The fire was reported at the Apostolic Faith Church early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at the Apostolic Faith Church early Thursday morning.(Vermillion Fire EMS Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A church in a South Dakota town was damaged Thursday morning when a fire broke out inside the structure.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says the fire was reported at about 3:10 a.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church on Cottage Avenue. When they got to the scene, firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the one-story building’s attic vents.

Crews entered the building and were able to fully extinguish the fire by 4:48 a.m. No one was inside the church during the fire and no injuries were reported by first responders.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Vermillion firefighters were assisted by the Gayville and Elk Point Fire Departments during the fire.

