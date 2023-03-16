Crews respond to church fire in Vermillion, SD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A church in a South Dakota town was damaged Thursday morning when a fire broke out inside the structure.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says the fire was reported at about 3:10 a.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church on Cottage Avenue. When they got to the scene, firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the one-story building’s attic vents.

Crews entered the building and were able to fully extinguish the fire by 4:48 a.m. No one was inside the church during the fire and no injuries were reported by first responders.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Vermillion firefighters were assisted by the Gayville and Elk Point Fire Departments during the fire.

Crews were at the Apostolic Faith Church for about 2.5 hours dealing with (Vermillion Fire EMS Department)

