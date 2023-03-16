Dordt falls in late night matchup after delay

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Well Tuesday night did not go as planned for the NAIA women’s national basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center. A leak in the roof caused a delay that lasted over 2 hours, postponing the Defenders tip from 8 pm, to around 10:30 pm.

When the game did start it was an absolute shootout from start to finish, the Defenders came out on fire shooting 64 percent from the field in the first, then 75 percent from the field in the second. Good enough to head into the break with a 2-point lead.

But the second half started, and Montana Western came out rolling, connecting on 75 percent of their shots from the field and from three-point land in the third. Then lighting up the scoreboard in the fourth shooting 87 percent from the field and a perfect 100% from three-point land.

Dordt fought till the final buzzer, which sounded after midnight, but ultimately fell 89-79. Ending their season in the round of 16 with a record of 30-4.

“when I think of this team I’m thinking of all the memories and the fun times we had together even off the floor and in practice,” said Dordt women’s basketball head coach Bill Harmsen. “And to be able to go out and compete with them for 34 nights man what an awesome job right.”

