Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte named BCU’s next president

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University has named Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte as its 12th president.

The announcement came during an all-campus meeting Thursday afternoon at the St. Francis Center on Briar Cliff’s campus.

Dr. Jacobson-Schulte was one of three finalists being considered for the job. He was already serving as BCU’s Interim President. It was a role he assumed last July when BCU President Dr. Rachelle Karsten became president of Grand View University in Des Moines.

The other two finalists were Dr. Joseph J. Foy, who currently serves as the Interim President at Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Dr. Nikki Fennern who serves as the Executive Vice President at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois.

