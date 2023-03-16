Former Vice President Pence to speak in Des Moines Saturday

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Republicans making increasingly overt moves toward a presidential run include Pence, 63.(Meg Kinnard | AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Iowa Senator Joni Ernst for an event in Des Moines on Saturday.

Pence is expected to speak on foreign policy at the Bastion Institute Panel at 11 a.m.

The former Vice President returns to Iowa after making a stop in Cedar Rapids last month to speak against Linn-Mar’s transgender policy.

Many expect Pence to announce a 2024 presidential run at some point. He has not formally made that announcement.

